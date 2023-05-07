Need to board your pet? Readers chose The Dog Chalet as the best pet boarding spot in Summit County.

Tony lays in the backyard outdoor play area of The Dog Chalet, which provides dog day care and boarding services in Dillon. The business won Best Pet Boarding/Day Care in the 2022 Best of Summit contest.

Kelly Wright/Courtesy photo

Kelly Wright said her love for dogs started the minute she was born. Even so, it took a bit of time before she decided to work with them full time.

Wright lived and worked in Washington, D.C., as an IT consultant before deciding to move to Summit County to be closer to her sister and live in the mountains for a bit. Originally, Summit County wasn’t supposed to be a long-term move. While she was applying to jobs in the Front Range, she decided to pick up a job at what was then called the Dillon Dog Den. There, she finally was able to live out her dream: working with dogs on a regular basis by providing doggie day care and boarding services.

Around a year later, when the owner of the Dillon Dog Den decided to sell the business, Wright saw her chance and seized it. She’s been the owner of the business, which was renamed to The Dog Chalet, since May 2017.

Wright said she came to realize how big of a need there was for doggie day care within the county as she was weighing whether or not to buy the business.

“There aren’t many dog day cares up here,” Wright said. “Everyone has a dog up in Summit County, and they are part of their families. There’s always a need for day care or overnight boarding when people go out of town or people come up to ski or go hiking.”

Wright said most of her clients are loyal locals or repeat customers who bring their pooches up from the Front Range. Because of that, her services are often booked up well in advance. Typically, she’s booked solid a week out and sometimes a month out when it comes to holidays.

Wright said they accept all dog breeds as long as the pup is not aggressive.

It’s hanging out with the dogs that is Wright’s favorite part of the job.

“My favorite thing is that every day is different,” Wright said. “The dogs are really entertaining, and they keep me on my toes.”

The Dog Chalet is located at 850 Little Beaver Trail in Dillon. It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m on weekends. For more information, visit TheDogChalet.com .

This story previously published in the Best of Summit guide. See complete results at SummitDaily.com/bestofsummit.