Need to stay warm after hitting the slopes in Summit County? These soup-friendly spots have you covered.

South Ridge Seafood Grill gives locals and visitors a taste of the ocean. Its New England clam chowder has been on the menu for about two decades.

South Ridge Seafood Grill/Courtesy photo

Warm drinks, a welcoming fireplace and comfortable loungewear are great to have after a long day of skiing. Throw in a piping hot bowl of soup and you’ve entered the world of High Country hygge — the Danish cultural phenomenon of coziness.

Many restaurants have a soup de jour, yet here are a few unique choices to soothe the soul all winter long.

Soupz On

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 970-547-4797; 400 N. Park Ave., Unit 2B Breckenridge; SoupzOn.net

The dish is right in the restaurant’s name. Sure, there are sandwiches and salads available, but this is obviously a mecca for soup. Roughly 300 people are served a day.

“Soup in a ski town is such a good thing,” Owner Stacy Hill said. Hill has worked at the shop since it opened in 1991 and bought it 19 years ago.

Eight different soups are on the menu each day. However, chicken noodle soup is always in a pot ready for a hungry customer. A schedule has broccoli cheddar on Mondays, Cheeseburger In Paradise on Wednesdays and High Country Elk Stroganoff on Fridays, too.

Three at-home tips Whether taking one of Breckenridge’s soups to go or trying out a new recipe in the kitchen, here are ways to elevate it to something scrumptious: Like serving a hot entree on a warm plate, heat the dish up before ladling it in. Soupz On’s Stacy Hill says to cook on low and slow simmer. Michael Halpin of Hearthstone Restaurant recommends adding acid. “A little vinegar at the end, or a little lemon juice or lime juice — depending on what you’re doing — gives it a little zip on the end to balance it out,” he said.

Hill says the stroganoff is the most popular soup with a dedicated following.

“It is the best of a stroganoff and a bourguignon combined,” Hill said.

A 12-ounce soup serving is $6.95, while 16 ounces is $7.95 and 32 ounces is $14.95.

Motherloaded Tavern

11:30 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 970-453-2572; 103 S. Main St., Breckenridge; MotherloadedTavern.com

More comfort food can be found at Motherloaded Tavern. The restaurant has fried mac and cheese bites, meatloaf, poutine, loaded burgers and more. Naturally, the soups are also hearty.

Manager Jim Townsley said some fan-favorite soups of the day include tomato bisque, chicken noodle, Italian wedding and a shrimp and corn chowder.

Always on the menu is Motherloaded’s Truck Stop Beef Chili, a combination of beer, beans, cheese and Fritos. The soup or chili can come in a cup ($5) or bowl ($7), or they can be served over mashed potatoes ($9). Townsley said they slow roast the chili’s tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and have their own blend of special seasonings. It is also found topping the gravy-laden fries of the Disco Tots ($10).

Modis offers a seasonal ramen dish to warm the bellies of Breckenridge patrons. Pictured is its current iteration of pork belly, roasted corn, Fresno peppers, mushroom, sesame seeds and green onion. A new version will release around Christmas.

Modis/Courtesy photo

Modis

3-10 p.m. daily; 970-453-4330; 113 S. Main St., Breckenridge; ModisBreck.com

Just a few doors down, a taste of Japan has made a home in a Breckenridge restaurant. Ramen ($28) has been on the menu of Modis for roughly a decade, and gives patrons something unique to order aside from the restaurant’s soup specials.

While the flavors change with the season, it always has a base of bone broth that takes 24 hours to make from bones roasted in house. Owner Teryn Guadagnoli reckons there have been around 30 variations.

As of publication, it is made with pork belly, roasted corn, Fresno peppers, mushroom, sesame seeds and green onion. Guadagnoli said it will change around Christmas for the next version.

“It’s a great dish to have when you get off the mountain or when you’ve hiked all day or when you’ve just strolled around town,” Guadagnoli said. “It’s just a great dish.”

Columbine Cafe

7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily; 970-547-4474; 109 S. Main St., Breckenridge; ColumbineCafeBreck.com

While famous for breakfast, there is a reason Columbine Cafe’s soups haven’t left the menu in roughly 24 years. Owner Robert Simonton said the housemade chicken tortilla soup and pork green chile are very popular due to their flavors. The soup has lots of cheese and chicken — along with some onions — and is garnished with tortilla chips and tomatoes.

The green chile includes tomatillos, tomatoes and guajillo chile as well as jalapenos and cilantro.

“Some people get the green chile on the side, in a bowl,” Simonton said. “Some like to smother burritos in it. A lot of people like to eat it by itself.”

An 8-ounce cup and 16-ounce bowl of soup are $4.95 and $6.95, respectively, while the chile is $5.75 or $7.95.

South Ridge Seafood Grill’s New England clam chowder is made with fresh thyme, Old Bay seasoning and, naturally, lots of clams.

South Ridge Seafood Grill/Courtesy photo

South Ridge Seafood Grill

4-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays; 970-547-0063; 500 S. Main St., Unit 2B, Breckenridge; SouthRidgeSeafoodGrill.com

Colorado isn’t located in New England, but that doesn’t stop South Ridge Seafood from whipping up fresh bowls of New England clam chowder ($10). Owner Paul Brenholt said it has been a menu staple since opening roughly 20 years ago.

According to Brenholt, fresh thyme makes all the difference, in addition to lots of clams and Old Bay seasoning.

For vegetarians, Brenholt said the soup of the day aims to be an alternative, like mushroom soup. However, they’ll sometimes make lobster or crab bisque.