Neguse, Bennet and Hickenlooper urge Biden to expand at-home COVID-19 testing program

Three Colorado legislators are urging President Joe Biden to expand his free at-home COVID-19 testing kit program.

Rep. Joe Neguse and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper sent a letter to Biden on Thursday, March 10, urging him to extend the program to include Americans who receive mail from a commercial mail receiving agency. The agencies are privately-owned businesses that accept United States Postal Service mail on behalf of third-party individuals, such as local UPS stores, according to a news release.

The agencies are often used by rural communities to deliver mail but were not included in the original at-home testing program in January. The three lawmakers hope the Biden administration will include citizens who use a commercial mail receiving agency in the next round of tests.

“Many of our constituents in mountain communities are not given access to street delivery, and therefore choose to receive their mail at a UPS store or other (agency),” the March 10 letter read. “Prohibiting (agencies) from accepting test kits is especially detrimental in mountain and rural communities where other testing options are generally less available.”