Neguse launches 2nd annual app challenge to promote computer science and coding
Second Congressional District Rep. Joe Neguse announced his second annual Congressional App Challenge on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The app challenge encourages middle and high school students in Summit County to explore computer science and coding, according to a news release.
The students will be able to compete individually or in groups of up to four people to create a unique app. This year, the challenge will be accompanied by a series of webinars that will provide free training and mentorship opportunities for the participants, according to the release.
Students have until Oct. 19 to submit their apps, which can be written using any programming language and on any platform.
