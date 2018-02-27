New Belgium cuts 28 jobs as craft-beer sales growth slows industry-wide

New Belgium Brewing confirmed Monday that it laid off 28 employees, most of whom worked out of the beer maker's Fort Collins headquarters.

The cuts, made Friday, were partly due to a rapid expansion to Asheville, N.C. in 2013. In a statement, the company said "We expanded our staff to support a brewery about 40 percent larger than New Belgium is today, and we haven't yet achieved our goals in the face of changing dynamics in craft brewing."

While the maker of the popular Fat Tire brand shipped more beer in 2017 than the previous year, growth in craft beer sales has slowed, causing New Belgium to rejigger its goals. Industrywide, independent craft brewers continue to thrive nationwide but at a slower pace, according to a 2016 year-end report by the not-for-profit Brewers Association.

And the growth trend back in 2013 is not the same one as today, said Bryan Simpson, a spokesman for New Belgium.

Read the full story on denverpost.com.