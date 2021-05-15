New Berkshire Hathaway location opens in Summit County

Summit County now has a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices location.

Called Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty, the location is owned by Steve Crozier. According to a news release, he has 30 years of real estate industry experience.

The location will serve Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne, Dillon and surrounding areas.

“With almost 30 years immersed in the real estate industry, I could not be prouder to become part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Crozier in the release. “My long-standing experience coupled with one of the most premier and iconic real estate brands in the world will create a great opportunity for local brokers to associate with a luxury brand in a luxury market.”