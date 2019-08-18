New Breckenridge Pour House open; self-serve technology pending

Breckenridge Pour House manager Jacob Dickinson and chef Jeremy Caprari.

Elaine Collins / Summit Daily Reader

The new Breckenridge Pour House is open for business, though the main attraction to the bar and restaurant is not yet complete. The restaurant and pour house is owned by David Knell, co-owner of Bold Restaurant and Bar, which is also in Breckenridge.

When the taps are up and running, the pour house will feature 64 beers and a specialty ordering system. The technology still needed to finalize the opening of Breckenridge Pour House will allow customers to pour their own beer with the swipe of a card given after an ID has been shown. This will allow for quick self-service.

Breckenridge Pour House expects this technology to be implemented quickly once the liquor technology license is approved.

Until then, Breckenridge Pour House is serving lunch with brunch options as well as beer. Head chef Jeremy Caprari has designed the menu to be “elevated pub food.”