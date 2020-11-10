New Breckenridge rental shop opens in collaboration with Peak 1 Express to combine equipment and transportation services

Jeff Moritz takes inventory of Breckenridge Ski and Sport's fleet of skis on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The new rental shop will open Dec. 11.

BRECKENRIDGE — Peak 1 Express and AVA Rafting & Zipline are adding another service to their business umbrella with a ski and snowboard rental shop.

With the new Breckenridge Ski and Sport shop, the businesses are attempting to streamline services and provide convenience for their customers by picking them up at the airport, taking them to the rental shop to get fitted for equipment, and then taking them to their lodging accommodations.

“To tie in with the Colorado adventures, we’re trying to mirror a similar program to what Epic is currently doing, where they have a couple of ski shops set up for their guests,” said Joseph Martinez, Breckenridge operations manager with the Peak 1 Express shuttle service. “And something like that is what we’re looking to get started this season.”

Jeff Stapleton, director of retail operations for Breckenridge Ski and Sport and the company’s other brands, said that in addition to the shop being a stop along the way to visitors’ lodging accommodations, the plan is also to use the shuttle service to pick guests up anywhere in town, take them to the shop to get fitted and then to Breckenridge Ski Resort or back to their hotel or rental.

“It’s not the traditional delivery service, and yet it has that convenience,” Stapleton said. “I really want it to be a concierge-level service in the shop, professional facing to the guest, and to provide more at a price that is very competitive with the other shops in the market.”

Breckenridge Ski and Sport will open for the season Dec. 11 with tentative hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shop will carry about 520 pairs of skis and 50-60 snowboards to start out as well as boots, helmets and poles for kids and adults. Retail items like gloves, buffs and goggles also will be for sale, and the store will have a tuning shop and boot-fitting area.

Stapleton said the current equipment fleet is about 60% of what the shop will eventually carry.

Rental boots are lined up in anticipation of Breckenridge Ski and Sport opening in December.

If booking online, pricing for a sport ski package will start at $22.40 per day for a multiday setup or $25 for a single day. A demo package is $39 per day, and guests won’t be charged for transportation. During the summer, the shop will rent out bikes.

Martinez said Peak 1 Express was already planning to set up the new rental shop in the spring, but with shuttle services on hold during the shutdown, the business was able to refocus efforts on getting the shop up and running.

Stapleton said the general thought process was that Peak 1 Express and AVA have a building in Breckenridge that was used only for administrative purposes, and the most obvious solution to further leverage the building was to create a sports rental shop.

“We’re really excited about this,” Stapleton said. “I’ve been in the ski business a long time, so it’s something I’m really familiar with and like to do, but I think it’s really going to add value to what’s available in the area.”