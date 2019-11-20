New co-working space to open in Silverthorne

A new co-working space opens in Silverthorne on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Courtesy town of Silverthorne

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that registration is not required for the grand opening celebration.

SILVERTHORNE — Summit Shared Space will host its grand opening Thursday, Nov. 21, at 249 Warren Ave., Suite H in Silverthorne. The new co-working space will kick off its opening with a free day of co-working during the day.

The event will feature pastries from La Escondida Bakery, nitro coffee from Mountain Dweller Coffee Roasters, kombucha/yerba mate from Elevated Elixirs and coffee/tea from Red Buffalo Cafe. In order to utilize the free co-working day, participants must register at members.summitcoworking.com.

The space also will host its grand opening celebration from 4:30-7 p.m., featuring live music from Beau Thomas and Randal McKinnon, food, giveaways and beverages.