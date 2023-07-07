New Colorado ski resort joins with Powder Alliance for the 2023-24 season

Ski Cooper recently joined the Powder Alliance for the 2023-24 ski and ride season.

Casey Day/Ski Cooper

The Powder Alliance recently announced the addition of its second Colorado ski resort — Ski Cooper — located just outside of Summit County near Tennessee Pass north of Leadville.

Ski Cooper boasts 64 trails, five lifts and terrain for every age and ability including gladed tree runs, ungroomed moguls and deep powder stashes. With a top elevation of 11,700 feet, the resort offers some of the lightest, driest snow with runs up to 1.4 miles long.

Powder Alliance resorts for 2023-24 season include Angel Fire in New Mexico, Bogus Basin in Idaho, Blacktail Mountain located in Montana, Castle Mountain Resort in Alberta, Canada, California’s China Peak and Dodge Ridge, Loveland Ski Area, Ski Cooper and several others.

Guests with a season pass to any Powder Alliance Resort can get three free days at Ski Cooper. To purchase a pass, visit PowderAlliance.com.