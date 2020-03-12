New commenting platform launches on SummitDaily.com

SummitDaily.com has launched a new online commenting platform that allows users to sign up with a variety of their existing accounts, including email and social media profiles on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The platform, which moves away from requiring a Facebook account to comment, allows users to follow authors or topics in which they are interested.

It also changes the Summit Daily’s desktop browser notifications provider, meaning those who are already signed up for desktop notifications will need to opt-in again on the new platform. A commenting account is not needed to receive desktop notifications.

Find out what’s new and get answers to some common questions here. This new platform also changes how we deliver desktop browser notifications. Sign up for those by clicking on Activate Now in your tray (click on the bell-shaped button in the lower right of your screen to pull up your tray). Or simply click here and then choose allow. If you see a confirmation notification, then you’re all set.

To learn more about the new commenting platform, find an FAQ at SummitDaily.com/commenting. You can also find our commenting policy here.