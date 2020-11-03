New COVID-19 testing center to open in Frisco

Officials are set to open a new COVID-19 testing site at the Old Community Center on Third Avenue near Granite Street in Frisco on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Officials are set to open the county’s newest COVID-19 testing center at the Old Community Center in Frisco on Wednesday, Nov 4.

Vail Health will operate the new center in partnership with Summit County Public Health, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Frisco and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The testing site at 110 Third Ave. will be open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Officials said the expanded testing will help to meet current demand as well as get ready for the opening of ski resorts and increased visitation to the area this winter.

“Our surging case numbers since Labor Day weekend have increased demand for testing nearly sevenfold in Summit County,” Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in a news release. “We went from 360 tests administered in August to more than 2,508 in October. … Collaboration with these community partners will allow us to scale and meet demand this winter. Our goal is to ensure that everyone who needs a test can get one in a timely manner.”

The center will conduct PCR nasal swab testing for people with and without symptoms. A referral from a health care provider is not necessary to receive a test.

The Vail Health Lab in Vail will be processing all of the samples.

“Our Vail Health Lab team has been diligently working to bring our COVID-19 testing in-house, which ensures a quicker, more efficient turnaround time for results,” said Chris Lindley, chief population health officer for Vail Health. “With Vail Health’s new in-house testing capabilities, more than 100 tests can be processed per day.”

To book an appointment, send an email to summitcovidtesting@vailhealth.org including name, phone number, a copy of a photo ID and front and back copies of a health insurance card.

Appointments are expected to be available within one business day, and results should be provided within 48 hours after the test.

Visit VailHealth.org/summittesting for more information.