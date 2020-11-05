New COVID-19 testing site to open in Silverthorne

Starting Friday, Nov. 6, Summit County residents can get tested for the novel coronavirus at a new site in Silverthorne.

The drive-thru site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 464-478 E. Fourth St. in the overflow parking lot by the Silverthorne Recreation Center.

The new site is the result of a partnership between Summit County and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The tests are free and require no identification or insurance.

The state is encouraging everyone who needs or wants to get a test to visit the drive-thru center, according to a news release. Testing is recommended for people who are experiencing symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to someone who is confirmed positive.

Anyone who has received a test because of symptoms or possible exposure should quarantine while waiting for the result, according to the release. All people who are exposed the virus should quarantine for at least 14 days regardless of the test result, the release stated.

The Silverthorne site would be the third in Summit County. A new testing site opened at the Old Community Center, 110 Third Ave., in Frisco this week. Appointments can be made by emailing summitcovidtesting@vailhealth.org. Centura Health also provides free community testing at its clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco. To schedule an appointment there, call 970-668-5584.

The new Silverthorne site does not require a reservation.