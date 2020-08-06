New coworking business offers flexible office space for wellness professionals

Office space within Restorative Mountain Coworking.

Photo from Matt Razo / Restorative Mountain Coworking

FRISCO — Restorative Mountain Coworking, a coworking space for wellness professionals, was born out of the increased need for flexibility that the pandemic has brought.

Micah Shanser, owner of Amazing Brains, and Matt Razo, owner of Razo Restoration Therapy, came together to extend their office space to others in the wellness industry.

Shanser and Razo work in offices in Frisco and Avon and have opened up additional spaces within the buildings where they work for therapists, nutritionists, acupuncturists and any other wellness businesses on an hourly or daily basis. Restorative Mountain Coworking also has access to a space in Dillon that can be used for group fitness and massage.

“We thought we’d pool our resources together and offer a lower-cost, no long-term risk commitment for local providers,” Shanser said. “It’s an option for someone who wants to start back up and see people in person but doesn’t know what the future (holds).”

Razo explained how the concept of the space was born out of the unknowns of the pandemic. He said that when talking with Shanser, the two thought it would be great to create a network opportunity and wellness office setting.

“We wanted to give other providers the hope that this is still possible,” Razo said. “Like, let’s do this. Let’s create a network. Let’s create a team to move forward with multiple wellness providers and have that space available that they can still take their clients. Or if they’re a new counselor or massage therapist, they can still start up and feel like they have a sense of building of their business or their practice.”

Shanser explained that a lot of his colleagues, particularly therapists, have given up full-time offices and mostly moved to telehealth, but the space provides the opportunity to meet with clients as needed, such as for initial consultations.

Shanser said it’s often harder to find a coworking space as a mental health provider because of HIPAA privacy laws. That’s something he hopes to provide with the Restorative Mountain Coworking space’s private rooms. Shanser explained that it can be isolating to work in HIPPA-compliant spaces, but the coworking space can help provide a collaborative environment.

“Let’s share some resources,” Shanser said. “Let’s spread costs out among us, so we can focus more on doing what we want to do, which is providing services to clients and less about dealing with landlords and contracts. We have these amazing providers up here; let’s find a way for all of us to share and connect.”

Shanser said physical distancing and masks are required to use the space, providers are asked to clean throughout the day between clients, and the spaces are cleaned between each provider’s use.

“People need more help with wellness now than ever, and yet we also have less certainty as providers,” Shanser said. “Our goal is to keep this really simple and accessible for people. … I think in these times, it’s really helpful when we can share resources. We have to make everyone’s lives easier.”

Razo said the two aim to bring hope to providers that they can feel safe practicing in a clean, private space that fits their schedule needs. He pointed out that there is no waiting room, which helps with cleanliness. Razo said people who have used the space have mostly been massage therapists and counselors but that the space is open to any area of wellness.

Restorative Mountain Coworking’s website, RestorativeMountainCoworking.com, allows for online bookings at 101 W. Main St. Suite 301 in Frisco and 70 Benchmark Road in Avon. Pricing ranges from $20 to $30 per hour up to a couple hundred dollars per month.