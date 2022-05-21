New electric bike resource offers guidance for popular outdoor activity

The Medicine Bow Routt-National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland has developed a web-based resource page that will help determine where, when, and how electric bicycles may be used.

The online resource was designed in order to highlight local regulations, safety tips and national guidance for the increasingly growing popular recreation activity.

One of the main points is that the Medicine Bow Routt-National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland categorize electric bikes as motorized vehicles, meaning all bikes must stay on motorized roads and trails.

It is ultimately the visitor’s responsibility to know where they are and what types of restrictions there may be when accessing public lands. A full map of motorized roads and trails can be found at FS.USDA.gov.

To access the new online electric bike guide visit, FS.USDA.Gov.