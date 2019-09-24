New Gravity Haus hotel and social club to open on Breckenridge’s Peak 9 this winter

Rendering of the exterior of the new Gravity Haus hotel and social club at the Peak 9 base at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Courtesy Gravity Haus

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Ski Resort is putting a new hotel and social club at the base of Peak 9 to replace The Village Hotel, which was sold to Gravity Haus in April for $6.25 million. The new hotel will be the first Gravity Haus location, which will be a ski-in, ski-out hotel that is geared towards outdoor-enthusiasts.

Gravity Haus was created by Denver-based entrepreneur Jim Deters and will feature social events and trips. The hotel will be managed by Vail Resorts and will be a complete remodel of the old Village Hotel. There will be 60 rooms within walking distance of Breckenridge Ski Resort’s QuickSilver SuperChair and Breckenridge’s Main Street.

“Our founder Jim Deters, he had raised his family in Breckenridge as their second home so they fell in love with Breck and wanted to do something that really speaks to his experience and passions and brings in the Breck community as well,” said Elyse Kent, spokeswoman for Gravity Haus.

The company is prioritizing eco-conscious amenities with Newly Blankets, which are made from 49% recycled water bottles, Monarch Cypress Robes, which are made from 100% recycled water bottles and coffee from Unravel Coffee which is sourced directly from Ethiopian farmers and roasted in a zero-emissions roaster.

Rendering of guest rooms inside the Gravity Haus hotel.

Courtesy Gravity Haus

Those interested in becoming Gravity Haus members can join the social club for a yearly fee. Membership includes equipment storage, First Tracks access — allowing guests ski before the general public — and invitations to social events, among other perks. Membership fees are $249 annually to be an Open Haus member, $1,200 to $1,600 annually to be a Breck Haus member and $3,800 annually for a family package.

“We have a breakdown of about 12 different types of trips that are available to Gravity Haus members. With the Go with a Pro series, we’re going to be hosting regional trips and experiences with Summit County-based athletes,” said Kent.

Kent explained that events involve both winter and summer sports. The Go with a Pro series pairs members with professionals for clinics, workshops and activities like on-mountain skiing and cycling. The series is in partnership with Colorado brands like Icelandic Skis, Never Summer Snowboards, K2 Skis and the Faction Collective. Activities are also family-friendly and Kent mentioned a unique clinic for teenage girls that will help build confidence on the mountain.

Gravity Haus will also be hosting opportunities to get into the field with nonprofit organizations like Protect Our Winters and the National Forest Foundation. The on-site restaurant, Cabin Juice, is in collaboration with Denver restaurateur Bryan Dayton and will host community style, meet-the-farmer dinners and chef’s table cooking demonstrations.

Rendering of the Cabin Juice restaurant at Gravity Haus.

Courtesy Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus plans to open at Breckenridge Ski Resort this December.