New Ikon ski passes come with spring skiing perks at Winter Park, Squaw, other resorts

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Ikon Pass will offer some options for skiing this spring.

Details of the Ikon Pass and the cheaper Ikon Base Pass were announced last week by Alterra Mountain Co., which purchased Steamboat Ski Area and its sister resorts July 31.

The $899 Ikon Pass and the $599 Ikon Base Pass go on sale Tuesday, March 6, and the passes are being sold at those prices until April 9.

UNLIMITED ACCESS TO 11 RESORTS

The Ikon Pass will give skiers unlimited access to Steamboat and 11 other destinations owned by Alterra, as well as limited access to 13 other destinations.

Beginning Tuesday, those who purchase either pass will be able to use it at Big Bear Mountain Resort and June Mountain in California, Blue Mountain in Ontario and Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia.

Beginning April 9, the passes can be used at Winter Park Resort in Colorado and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Mammoth Mountain in California.

Winter Park is open through April 22.

Loryn Kasten, senior communications manager for Steamboat Ski Area, said Ikon Pass holders will be able to ride that resort’s gondola this summer by bringing their pass to the ticket office. Bike passes need to be purchased separately.

The answers to numerous questions about the new Ikon passes are available at ikonpass.com/en/faq.