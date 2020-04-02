New notary rule allows real estate closings to go virtual
Real estate notarizations and closing processes now can be conducted virtually. On March 28, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order temporarily suspending the requirement of people to physically appear in front of a notary in order for a document to be notarized.
In a news release, Land Title Guarantee Co., which serves Summit County and other areas of Colorado, said it will conduct virtual mail-out closings using a combination of the existing mail-out closing processes with video conferencing. The virtual closing process is available to residential and refinance customers.
Stewart Title, which also operates in Summit County, is using a combination of remote signing of closing documents, electronic signature platforms and mobile earnest money deposits, according to its website.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.