New notary rule allows real estate closings to go virtual

A "for sale" sign is posted outside a real estate office in Frisco on Wednesday, March 25.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Real estate notarizations and closing processes now can be conducted virtually. On March 28, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order temporarily suspending the requirement of people to physically appear in front of a notary in order for a document to be notarized.

In a news release, Land Title Guarantee Co., which serves Summit County and other areas of Colorado, said it will conduct virtual mail-out closings using a combination of the existing mail-out closing processes with video conferencing. The virtual closing process is available to residential and refinance customers.

Stewart Title, which also operates in Summit County, is using a combination of remote signing of closing documents, electronic signature platforms and mobile earnest money deposits, according to its website.