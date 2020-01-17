New owners work to remodel and reopen Dillon bowling alley as Elevation Bowl

The La Riva Del Lago mall in Dillon is home to a remodeled bowling alley, Elevation Bowl. The interior is under construction, and the lanes are expected to open in the spring.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — The Dillon bowling alley is reopening — again.

Trailmark Capital bought the La Riva Del Lago mall, and new manager Max Clancey plans to work closely with the stores in the mall, including the bowling alley.

Clancey said Trailmark Capital decided to revamp the bowling alley, which was closed at the time it purchased the mall. The company hired Jeff Crandall to be the general manager of the bowling alley, which will be renamed Elevation Bowl. It claims to be the world’s highest elevation bowling alley.

The bowling alley has had a rough history, with multiple owners, closures remodels over the past 20 years. The owners flied for bankruptcy in September 2018.

This will be Crandall’s fourth time managing the space. Crandall said he left because of ownership issues but is confident in Clancey and the Trailmark Capital owner, Carlos Trujillo.

“I like his plan for it and the direction he’s going, and I think it will be a good place for people to come, and it will make things more family-oriented,” Crandall said about Trujillo.

There have been extensive improvements made to the space. Clancey said renovations include new lanes, gutters, paint, carpet, flooring, furniture, balls, pins and shoes. Crandall added that a new bumper system for kids bowling also has been put in as well as a new bar and kitchen appliances. Crandall said the kitchen will serve classic bowling alley food like pizza, hamburgers, hotdogs and chicken strips.

“It’s going to be a lot cleaner,” Crandall said. “It’s going to look a lot better.”

Clancey said the renovations still are being finished. The bowling alley is expected to open in the spring. He noted that Elevation Bowl is still looking for additional staff members and is awaiting kitchen approval from the health department. Crandall said tentative hours for the bowling alley are from 2-11 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

“We are excited to see the new owners bringing bowling back to the town of Dillon,” town Marketing and Communications Director Kerstin Anderson wrote in an email. “We feel it is an important community offering. They are investing a lot to create an entirely new experience that is welcoming for residents, guests, small and large group events and bowling leagues, and we can’t wait to see it.”

Anderson added that the new bowling alley will provide an indoor entertainment activity for the whole county to enjoy.

“It’s a unique offering to the area, and we are pleased to have them in Dillon,” Anderson wrote.

Elevation Bowl is at 135 Main St. in Dillon.