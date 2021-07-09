New pop-up concert series begins Sunday in Frisco

The AirStage will make its way around Frisco in July and August for a series of pop-up concerts. DJ Benjë, the National Repertory Orchestra, Wrenn and Ian, the Bruce Cook Band and Dragondeer are scheduled to perform.

Photo from town of Frisco

In addition to the weekly Concerts in the Park series, Frisco is adding more live music offerings this summer. Five pop-up concerts are planned at the Frisco Adventure Park, 621 Recreation Way, and the Frisco Bay Marina, 267 Marina Road.

The first concert, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, features DJ Benjë playing electronic beats on Breckenridge Music’s AirStage at the Adventure Park. Then a string quartet from the National Repertory Orchestra will perform at 4 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Frisco Bay Marina Park’s lawn.

A brass quartet from the orchestra will perform later in the month at 4 p.m. July 26, at the same place. The following day, July 27, the Bruce Cook Band will play on the AirStage at the Frisco Nordic Center during the Mountain Goat Kids race at 5:30 p.m. Joining them is teenage duo Wrenn and Ian for an evening of family-friendly music.

Closing out the series of pop-up concerts is Denver band Dragondeer at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 on the AirStage at Marina Park. The band blends psychedelic blues, funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll into its unique style.