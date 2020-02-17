New real estate partnership, Nelson Walley Real Estate, launched in Summit County

DILLON — Summit County real estate agents Debbie Nelson and Ned Walley officially launched their new partnership, Nelson Walley Real Estate, in January. The pair has over 40 years of combined Summit County real estate experience.

“We’ve admired, respected and supported each other for years, and worked together more and more over the last year,” Debbie Nelson said in a statement. “Our clients saw the benefits of this natural collaboration, and it’s perfect timing to make this partnership official, starting off the new year and new decade.”

The two have over $200 million in sales over the past three years under their belt and have also brought on associate broker Tyler Nelson and creative director Campbell Mckeogh. Tyler Nelson is a licensed real estate agent and part-time firefighter. Mckeogh will serve as an in-house marketer. Debbie Nelson and Walley also serve on the boards of local organizations including the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

The new Nelson Walley Real Estate office is located at 240 Lake Dillon Drive in Dillon. For more information visit NelsonWalley.com or call 970-368-4448.