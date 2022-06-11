New restaurant opens in Bluebird Market, two Breckenridge eateries make changes

Food trailer Gyros Delish is pictured here on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 535 S. Plaza in Breckenridge. Halouvas was inspired to bring authentic Greek cuisine to Summit County and is known for his delicious Grecian hot chocolate and baklava.

Eiliana Wright/Summit Daily News

Some of Summit County’s beloved eateries have made changes, and fresh faces have been added.

The Blue Moose

The long-running and renowned Breckenridge breakfast spot, the Blue Moose, has recently come under new ownership.

Janet Crispell opened the Blue Moose in October of 1987 and managed it until 2000 when she handed it down to Traci and Mike Minarski. The Minarskis took it over, and according to one of the new owners, Hailey Michaux, “It was their whole world for 20 years.”

Now, the Blue Moose is about to celebrate its first year under new managers Hailey and Tyler Michaux, who share ownership with Hailey’s parents, Michele and Scott Budoff.

Hailey and Tyler are originally from New York and New Jersey, respectively, and met in Rhode Island during culinary school in 2015. Tyler was a bread baker and Hailey was a pastry chef, but the two always dreamed of owning a restaurant together.

They briefly ran a pastry catering company together in San Diego, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, they looked for opportunities in Summit County. After much deliberation from Mike, Hailey said, last year on June 17 they officially bought the restaurant.

The two now live in Breckenridge and have made the Blue Moose’s legacy their top priority.

The Michauxs said they’ve made modern adjustments to the Blue Moose like adding a credit card machine, a website and some additional merchandising. But when it comes to the decor, the food and the atmosphere, they have no intention of making big changes.

“We really wanted to keep the spirit of the Blue Moose the same,” Hailey said.

Many of the favorite menu items have remained the same, save a few added specialties like an extensive brunch cocktail menu, holiday-themed pancakes and even a cinnamon toast crunch shot that the Michauxs introduced.

The Blue Moose is located at 540 S. Main St. in Breckenridge and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For the busy months of July and August, however, the Michauxs have extended their hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit their new webpage at BlueMooseBreck.com .

Gyros Delish

While Gyros Delish has been in business since 2018, owner Michael Halouvas has only recently adopted a permanent address for his food trailer. Until the summer of 2021, Halouvas switched seasonally between Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge for the summer and the bottom of Peak 9 in Breckenridge for the winter.

Now, he is located year-round at 535 South Plaza in Breckenridge.

Halouvas is first-generation Greek from the Cyprus region in Greece.

“I learned a lot of my dishes from my mom,” Halouvas said.

He even named one his dishes the “Artemis” after his mother. At $15, the sandwich is made from grilled halloumi cheese with mint, stuffed vine leaves, olives, and pita bread with tzatziki .



Michael Halouvas stands next to his hot chocolate, churros and baklava display on Thursday, June 9 2022 at the base of Peak 9 in Breckenridge. Halouvas opened his Gyros Delish in 2018. The food trailer is open year-round, offering homemade and authentic Greek cuisine.

Halouvas takes pride in his Australian-sourced lamb off the leg and has recently become well known for the delicious Grecian hot chocolate he only serves during winter months.

Gyros Delish is open Thursday to Sunday from 1-5 p.m. They also have a Facebook page at Facebook.com/GyrosDelish .

Lucky Bird

Lucky Bird is another restaurant brought by an out-of-town entrepreneur who saw an opportunity to bring delicious food to Summit County.

Leigh Davison, originally from Kansas City, is set to open her third branch of Lucky Bird at Bluebird Market in Silverthorne in the near future. Her new location was scheduled to open on June 10 but due to a malfunction with new kitchen equipment, the official opening was delayed.

The business, which was started in 2018 by Davison as a food truck in Denver, specializes in fried chicken crafted from quality ingredients and cooked with a made-to-order style.

“It’s elevated,” Davison said. “There’s a lot of technique in it.”

When Davison wanted to start her business in 2018, she said she “followed the chicken craze.” But as a chef with a culinary and private-chef background, Davison said she wanted to add a fresh and personal touch. This can be seen in her homemade pickles, ranch and slaw.

Chicken tenders, salads and sandwiches are priced around $10 and sides come in around $4. Lucky Bird is open seven days a week. From Sunday through Thursday, hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lucky Bird is located at 325 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. More information can be found at LuckyBirdCo.com .