New Silverthorne shop to specialize in backcountry and Nordic skiing

Gore Range Sports, a ski and bike shop specializing in the backcountry, is under construction and aiming for an October opening.

Photo from Jackson and Jori Renner

SILVERTHORNE — A new ski and bike shop, Gore Range Sports, is setting up in Silverthorne. The business will be a ski service shop in the wintertime, focused on backcountry and Nordic skiing, and a bike shop in the summer.

Owners Jackson and Jori Renner have lived in Summit County for about 20 years, and Jackson Renner has run service shops throughout that time. He said he has worked in the ski industry for his entire adult life and always wanted to set up his own shop. He explained that service will be the majority of the shop’s work and revenue.

Gore Range Sports will be a full-service tune shop offering full tunes and Nordic grinds. Jackson Renner said the shop will do everything a normal ski service shop would do but will be focused on precision work. While there will be backcountry and Nordic ski rentals, there won’t be the classic retail wall of skis. Instead, the retail section mainly will include backcountry ski bindings, Nordic gear, ski wax and tuning supplies.

“Everybody in this county is pro forma, and we can’t compete with that, so we’re just going to sit with the bread and butter of the backcountry industry,” Jackson Renner said.

In summer, Gore Range Sports will service bicycles and will provide bike rentals. Overall, Jackson Renner said that he wants to cater to what locals want and that the store will go after the things that big-box stores often miss, such as carrying boutique-type brands and products from smaller companies.

A unique part of the store will be the full bar that will offer happy hours on alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks such as beer, wine, hard ciders and kombuchas as well as lattes and iced teas. Jori Renner said the demographic the two are targeting is simply anyone who skis, snowboards or bikes.

Gore Range Sports owners Jackson, left, and Jori Renner are pictured with their dog.

IMG_3260

The store — at 358 Blue River Parkway, Suite F, in Silverthorne — is still under construction, and the owners are hoping for an early October opening. Jackson Renner said he is already receiving positive feedback from the community, which has made starting a business less scary of an endeavor.

Jori Renner said the two have been handing out cards and stickers at events like Silverthorne’s First Fridays. The Renners hope the shop will fill a gap in the regional market for backcountry skiing.

“We have some of North America’s best backcountry skiing right in Silverthorne with Buffalo Mountain, the whole Gore Range,” Jackson Renner said. “… And there’s not one backcountry shop or one that was really to dive into the specific needs of a backcountry skier.”

During the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring, the Renners saw major growth in the interest of backcountry and Nordic skiing, which reinforced to them that the store was a good idea. Jori Renner said that the plan is to educate people who come to the store and offer guidance about the backcountry.

Jackson Renner said the two will recommend local professional guide services to clients. He said they understand there’s a learning curve in the backcountry and that they want to be able to help every demographic of backcountry skier.

“We’re really excited to be able to be on this side of things in the community and just really want to share our knowledge and our experiences and our adventures and really bring a good place for people to hopefully, eventually, just come and socialize,” Jori Renner said. “We really just want to help get people out there a little bit more.”