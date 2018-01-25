New ski pass aims to rival the Epic Pass with access to 23 resorts

With a flashing billboard and ice sculpture at the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, the newest Goliath in the ski resort industry on Thursday unveiled a new ski pass that could rival Vail Resorts' wildly popular Epic Pass.

The Ikon Pass is a collaboration of resorts unified to unseat the dominance of the 750,000 Epic Passes sold by Vail Resorts.

The new Alterra Mountain Co., which formed last year by corralling a dozen top-tier destination ski resorts, forged the pass, offering a blend of limited and unlimited skiing on 50,000 acres across 23 resorts in nine states and three Canadian provinces. The Ikon Pass will include coveted resorts such as Aspen Snowmass (the marketing name for Aspen Skiing Co.'s four mountains), Wyoming's Jackson Hole Mountain and Utah's Alta and Snowbird, according to Thursday's announcement, but it was not clear how much skiing at those and other resorts will be offered and under what restrictions. Pricing also was not disclosed.

The new pass replaces the Rocky Mountain SuperPass, which will not be offered for 2018-19. The popular Mountain Collective pass will continue for 2018-19.

The pass differentiates between Alterra's ski areas and 11 partners. Aspen Skiing Co.'s Aspen, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass ski areas are not listed among Alterra's destinations but Aspen Snowmass is called a partner and its mountains are included in the pass. Alterra lists its resorts as Steamboat, Winter Park, California's Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort, Vermont's Stratton, West Virginia's Snowshoe, Canada's Tremblant and Blue Mountain, Utah's Deer Valley Resort and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer. When the company formed last year with the acquisition of Intrawest Corp. and Mammoth Resorts, it was announced by Aspen Skiing and is led by former Aspen executive David Perry.

