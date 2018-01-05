New snow on the way to Summit County this weekend

A storm system will bring snow into the mountains Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, hopefully bringing with it a much-needed powder day to skiers and riders late into the weekend. According to OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz, we should see around 3 to 6 inches by the time the storm moves out Sunday early afternoon.

The National Weather Service is calling for gusty west winds at times over the mountain passes and exposed east slopes through tonight with speeds up to 45 mph. Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 42. Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the morning, with a 50 percent chance of snow showers after noon.

According to Gratz’s OpenSnow.com report, the snow will be most intense on Saturday night, and will then end on Sunday mid-morning.

According to Gratz, Sunday afternoon through Tuesday should be dry, and then a second storm will bring snow from Tuesday night through Thursday night.