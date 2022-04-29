New Summit County restaurants offer global cuisine with a local touch

The new Steilhang Hut restaurant is pictured at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

As summer approaches, Summit County locals and visitors have plenty of new restaurants to try.

Over the past few months, Colorado Marketplace and Bakery in Silverthorne, Steilhang Hut at Arapahoe Basin and Vue Rooftop Bar and Restaurant in Dillon have opened their doors. The restaurants offer a wide array of food options from specialty made cakes to craft cocktails and German-inspired meals.

After opening in Bluebird Hall in March, the Colorado Marketplace and Bakery has quickly gathered demand for custom cakes, fresh sandwiches and breakfast burritos. Owner Heather Beckman opened the marketplace alongside her husband after selling a breakfast restaurant in Fort Collins.

The couple found themselves looking to open a business without the harsh demands of a breakfast restaurant. Since opening, Beckman said she’s been wowed by how welcoming the Summit County community has been.

“The community has been insanely supportive of us,” Beckman said.

The marketplace offers a wide selection of freshly made soups, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, baked goods, bread and cakes for people to purchase. Beckman herself has a background in baking and has been fulfilling cake orders for events and weddings since the marketplace opened.

The marketplace aims to offer a grab-and-go feel that works with the nature of Bluebird Market, which is located at Fourth Street Crossing in Silverthorne.

Beckman said it’s important for people to support local businesses like the marketplace to feel more connected with the community and promote sustainability. Nearly all of the products the marketplace sells come from Colorado and support Colorado-owned companies.

“When people come visit, they can take a little taste of Colorado home with them and grab something fun to bring back home to their family,” Beckman said.

A basket of baked goods is pictured at Colorado Marketplace and Bakery in Silverthorne.

People who are interested in custom cakes can visit ColoradoMarketplaceAndBakery.com to request an order.

As with Colorado Marketplace and Bakery, Steilhang Hut offers a selection of Colorado-made menu items. The new restaurant opened at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area earlier this month.

The restaurant focuses on a German-style cuisine, spokesperson Katherine Fuller said in a news release. Patrons can order from a selection of Colorado-made specialty sausages, Colorado-brewed German beer, soft pretzels and strudels made at Denver-based bakeries.

The restaurant is located at the top of the Lenawee Parks’ frontside terrain and open through June 5, the end of A-Basin’s winter season, Fuller said.

The building also falls within local sustainability goals, featuring composting toilets, solar power and reclaimed materials.

Once weather starts to warm again, Summit County locals and visitors will enjoy the views from the patio at Vue Rooftop. The restaurant opened at the new Homewood Suites Hotel in Dillon.

The rooftop’s restaurant offers a varied menu, including bison burgers, lamb riblets, gnocchi and salmon. At the bar, customers can order from a selection of signature cocktails and locally-brewed beers, including options from Angry James, Broken Compass and Outer Range breweries.

Colorado Marketplace and Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Steilhang Hut is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays through June 5. The Vue Rooftop is open from 3-10 p.m. daily.