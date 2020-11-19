New: Summit County to move to level red Friday with restaurant restrictions taking effect Sunday

Summit County now will be moving to level red on the COVID-19 dial in two phases:

Restrictions on gathering sizes, short-term rentals, retail and office capacity go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Restrictions on restaurants, including a ban on indoor dining and an 8 p.m. last call for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, will go into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

The timing of the county’s transition to the new level has been a point of confusion since the new level was announced Tuesday, Nov. 17. On Tuesday, the state sent an email saying the changes would take effect Friday. Then on Wednesday, Nov. 18, the state told the county it could move to the new level on Sunday. However, on Thursday morning, the state informed the county that only the restaurant aspects of the new level would take effect Sunday with the rest of the order going into effect Friday, according to a news release.

As of Friday, people in Summit County will no longer be able to gather with more than one household. Offices will be limited to 10% capacity and all retail will be limited to 50% capacity, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

Summit County officials could decide to implement further restrictions on short-term lodging and ski areas. The county’s Board of Health will be discussing those restrictions at its meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting is open to the public. However, the county won’t be accepting questions or input from the public at the meeting. To attend the meeting through Zoom, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/agendacenter and click on the agenda for the meeting.