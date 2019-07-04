New Summit Fire & EMS administration building to open July 18

FRISCO — A ribbon cutting for the new Summit Fire & EMS administration building is at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at 0035 County Shops Road at the County Commons in Frisco.

The new building houses crews from Summit Fire & EMS and the Summit County Ambulance Service, which officially merged July 1. The two emergency services operationally joined forces, creating a single entity under the Summit Fire & EMS title, a move officials hope will lower costs and improve efficiency in the department.