New traffic patterns begins July 28 for Watson and Park avenues during roundabout project
Starting on July 28, there will be a new traffic pattern on Park Avenue and Watson Avenue in Breckenridge.
Construction work on the Watson Avenue roundabout is continuing as the project now moves into Phase 2. The work zone will now move to the east side of the road, and traffic will be switched to the west side. Park Avenue will remain open, but there will be traffic impacts such as narrow lanes and delays.
Phase 2 will remain in effect until mid-September, and construction will continue until the end of October.
