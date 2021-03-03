Newschoolers.com to host annual freeski awards Thursday

The popular freeskiing website Newschoolers.com will host its annual Newschoolers awards show Thursday at 1 p.m., via livestream on Newschooler’s YouTube page .

The award show last year was held at Copper Mountain Resort during the Dew Tour. The awards “celebrate 2020’s greatest moments, accomplishments and projects in freeskiing.”

Awards include Male Skier of the Year, Female Skier of the Year, Comp MVP, Crew of the Year — for which the local Strictly Create is nominated — Outstanding Video Part of the Year (Strictly also nominated, for “Bermuda”) and Best Short Video of the Year.

There are also community awards with Trick of the Year and Best Style.

To watch the stream, visit Bit.ly/NewschoolersAwards .