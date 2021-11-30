Next Page Books & Nosh co-hosts virtual reading

Frisco’s Next Page Books & Nosh, in partnership with Random House, will co-host a virtual event to launch Dr. Brené Brown’s “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience.”

According to a news release, Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston, and she has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy while authoring five bestselling books. In her latest, Brown takes readers on a journey through 87 emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human.

Brown’s Netflix special, “The Call to Courage,” is the first filmed lecture by a researcher on the streaming service.

The virtual event happens at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on Zoom. Tickets are $30 and include a hardcover copy of the book. Visit NextPageBooks.com to purchase.