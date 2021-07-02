Next Page Books & Nosh hosting 2 author events on Saturday

Mike Messeroff and Hannah Chavez wrote and illustrated the book “Dogs Get It: Advice I learned from my best friend” based on the carefree attitude of Messeroff’s Yorkshire terrier, Rocky. Messeroff will read and sign the book on Saturday, July 3, at Next Page Books & Nosh.

Courtesy Mike Messeroff and Hannah Chavez

Two local authors are planning to read and sign books this Saturday, July 3, at Next Page Books & Nosh. Both books focus on poetry.

First, Breckenridge’s Mike Messeroff will be reading from his book “Dogs Get It: Advice I learned from my best friend” at 2 p.m. The coffee-table book is a series of short mindfulness poems paired with illustrations by Hannah Chavez.

Then at 4 p.m. Frisco’s Mark Addison will read his “Mountain Town Poetry.” A Summit County resident for 30 years, Addison became interested in writing after he turned 70. During the pandemic he found inspiration for “Mountain Town Poetry” when looking outside of his home and seeing simple things he took for granted.

Both events are free to attend. Next Page is located at 409 Main St., Frisco.