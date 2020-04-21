Next Page Books & Nosh hosts virtual book launch for ‘Skiers’ Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado’

The coffee-table book “Skiers’ Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado” will launch this week with an online event.

Courtesy Next Page Books and Nosh

Summit County photographer and author Scott Brockmeier is launching his book “Skiers’ Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado,” this week. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the book launch will occur online.

Brockmeier has worked on the hardcover coffee-table book about the dogs for 10 years. A portion of the proceeds from book sales will be donated to avalanche dog teams and some local dogs will join the online meeting.

The free event is from 5-6 p.m. Friday, April 24, via the video conferencing software Zoom at Zoom.us/j/98149493200. Visit NextPageBooks.com for more information.