Next Page Books & Nosh hosts virtual book launch for ‘Skiers’ Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado’
Summit County photographer and author Scott Brockmeier is launching his book “Skiers’ Best Friends: Avalanche Working Dogs of Colorado,” this week. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the book launch will occur online.
Brockmeier has worked on the hardcover coffee-table book about the dogs for 10 years. A portion of the proceeds from book sales will be donated to avalanche dog teams and some local dogs will join the online meeting.
The free event is from 5-6 p.m. Friday, April 24, via the video conferencing software Zoom at Zoom.us/j/98149493200. Visit NextPageBooks.com for more information.
