Next Page Books & Nosh plans to host author events in September
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date of the Johnna Kolar event.
Next Page Books & Nosh is planning two author events for the month of September.
First is a pop-up book signing with Johnna Kolar, author of “A Donut A Day.” The book is a collection of inspirational quotes each beginning with the word “donut,” such as “donut lose hope” and “donut stop believing.”
The free event is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.
Next, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, there will be a presentation and Q&A with Pattie Moon, author of “Tough and Cheerful: The Life and Times of Kanchha Sherpa, Last Living Member from the First Ascent of Mount Everest.”
Moon has been a regular traveler to the region ever since her first visit to Nepal in 2009, and she serves a program director for the Colorado-based Sherpa Education Project. The book is a story about Everest, the evolution of Nepal and a man who has been part of the transformation of both.
People can call the store at 970-668-9291 to RSVP.
