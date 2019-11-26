Next Page Books and Nosh reopens expanded kids’ section

Little bookworms will be happy to hear that Next Page Books and Nosh has officially reopened its children’s section. The section has been under construction since July, but on Friday, Nov. 22, the store hosted its grand reopening of the section in conjunction with the Frisco Winter Walk, where certain local businesses are open late with giveaways and deals.

The expansion has almost doubled the size of the previous kids’ section, according to Heather Gutekunst, a bookseller and online manager at Next Page. Gutekunst said the expansion also added some offices and storage space in the back of the store.