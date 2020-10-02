Next Page Books & Nosh to host author Kate Heartsong on Saturday, Oct. 3

Next Page Books & Nosh is inviting the public to a free event with Kate Heartsong to learn about her newest book and discuss how to navigate difficult times. The event will take place from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on the “front lawn” of the bookstore, 409 Main St. No. 101 in Frisco.

The discussion will center around Heartsong’s 2020 book “Humanity’s Cry for Change,” which discusses humanity’s current upheaval, the importance of understanding the interconnectedness of all people, exercises to help reduce anxiety and ways that businesses can create “systems for the well-being of all,” according to the author’s website.

Masks and physical distancing will be required for all attendees. For more information, visit NextPageBooks.com.