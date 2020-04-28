Next Page pairs with Summit schools for free book delivery to students’ homes
Handmade cloth face mask included with each book delivered
The Summit School District announced in a statement last week it has partnered with Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco to deliver books to students’ doorsteps.
The initiative is spearheaded by Rebecca Kaplan, the library information specialist at Summit Middle School, as well as Lisa Holenko, the owner of Next Page. Since the program started, Next Page has distributed more than 250 books to students and has included a handmade cloth face mask with each book delivered.
Through the partnership, which includes books in English and Spanish, Summit Middle School and Upper Blue Elementary have purchased hundreds of books from Next Page. District spokeswoman Mikki Grebetz said the books will be added to school libraries once schools reopen.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User