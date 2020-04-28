Next Page pairs with Summit schools for free book delivery to students’ homes

The Summit School District announced in a statement last week it has partnered with Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco to deliver books to students’ doorsteps.

The initiative is spearheaded by Rebecca Kaplan, the library information specialist at Summit Middle School, as well as Lisa Holenko, the owner of Next Page. Since the program started, Next Page has distributed more than 250 books to students and has included a handmade cloth face mask with each book delivered.

Through the partnership, which includes books in English and Spanish, Summit Middle School and Upper Blue Elementary have purchased hundreds of books from Next Page. District spokeswoman Mikki Grebetz said the books will be added to school libraries once schools reopen.