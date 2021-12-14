NextFifty Initiative awards $198,500 in grants to central Colorado organizations
NextFifty Initiative has awarded $198,500 in grants to seven organizations in central Colorado to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. The organization, which funds efforts to improve the quality of life for people older than 50, announced a total of $3.5 million in statewide grants.
The organizations that received funds serve older adults in a variety of categories including caregiver support, elder justice, health, housing, multigenerational support, social services and more.
Locally, Timberline Adult Day Services, which provides day programming for older adults with physical and intellectual disabilities, was one of the recipients. A grant of $7,500 will support staff costs and general program operations.
