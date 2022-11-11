Nina Schamberger signs letter of intent to attend the University of Utah

Nina Schamberger signs a letter of intent to attend the University of Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at The Peak School in Frisco.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

For the first time in the history of The Peak School, a student athlete has signed a national letter of intent to further pursue their education and athletic career.

Nina Schamberger signed her letter of intent to attend the University of Utah in Salt Lake City as a member of the university’s nationally acclaimed Nordic skiing team.

Over the last few years, the senior has risen to the top of the national Nordic skiing ranks.

Schamberger — who has been skiing with Olof Hedberg and the Summit Nordic Ski Club since she was about 8 years old — has progressed from a skier who barely knew anything about the sport to an elite-level high school athlete.

“I actually remember her first race for us,” Hedberg said at Schamberger’s official signing. “She did not win. She was not the best skier in the club, but I remember at that race that this one little girl showed a lot of fierceness, grit and the ability to push herself. I made a little mental note that day and wondered where this was going to lead.”

Schamberger has carved her way to several feats over the years, including several noteworthy finishes during the 2021-22 season.

In 2022, Schamberger competed at the 2022 FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Lygna, Norway, the Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships and a recent competitive rollerski race in Utah.

At all three competitions, Schamberger elevated herself to the top of the competition. At the Junior World Ski Championships, Schamberger played a huge role in securing a fifth-place finish for the women’s U.S. relay team.

“She was the fastest 16-year-old last year,” Hedberg said. “She beat several people who went to the Olympics for their country, she represented the U.S. at the junior world championships and she is now signing with the most-competitive, highest-level ski program in NCAA history.”

Olof Hedberg speaks at Nina Schamberger’s signing day on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at The Peak School in Frisco. After being coached by Hedberg at the Summit Nordic Ski Club, Schamberger decided to attend the University of Utah to pursue academics and Nordic skiing at the collegiate level.

The University of Utah ski program has won the national NCAA ski championship three years in a row. The team consistently produces elite-level athletes who go on to compete for their countries at the international level and in the Olympics.

Schamberger will look to add to the rich history of success at Utah when she steps foot on campus next fall.

She said she has been dreaming of signing with a university for the better part of the last six years.

“When I was 11 or 12, I decided I wanted to ski for a college, but I had no clue what college it would be,” Schamberger said. “Starting two or three years ago, I started thinking about Utah being a main option.”

With lots of hard work, dedication and sacrifice, Schamberger made her childhood dream a reality and put pen to paper in front of her classmates, teammates, mentors, coaches and family.

Minutes after signing the letter of intent, the moment still had not fully soaked in for the 17-year-old.

“I can’t believe it’s happening,” Schamberger said. “It is really exciting. For a long time, it felt like I had so much time before this decision. I am so grateful for everything my coaches and parents have done for me over the years to help me get here.”

With the pressures of finding a school now behind her, Schamberger said she plans on soaking up her final season with the Summit Nordic Ski Club, which will be starting shortly.