No Barriers Summit brings accessibly event to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
This year’s No Barriers Summit takes place at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area from Saturday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Aug. 30. Co-founded by Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the two-day event has performers that celebrate accessibility, inclusion and empowerment.
The first day includes a fundraiser that is a mountain hike led by Weihenmayer. The lineup also features a magic show performed by deaf comedians/magicians, a blind chef who won the third season of “MasterChef,” veterans, a blind painter, a deaf musician and a third-generation animal trainer.
More programming includes a virtual panel discussion about workplace and financial inclusion in addition to a career fair.
Content is available in three languages as well as online. For more information and the summit schedule, visit NoBarriers.Live.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.