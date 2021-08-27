No Barriers Summit brings accessibly event to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

This year’s No Barriers Summit takes place at Arapahoe Basin from Saturday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Aug. 30. Content is available in three languages as well as online.

This year’s No Barriers Summit takes place at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area from Saturday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Aug. 30. Co-founded by Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the two-day event has performers that celebrate accessibility, inclusion and empowerment.

The first day includes a fundraiser that is a mountain hike led by Weihenmayer. The lineup also features a magic show performed by deaf comedians/magicians, a blind chef who won the third season of “MasterChef,” veterans, a blind painter, a deaf musician and a third-generation animal trainer.

More programming includes a virtual panel discussion about workplace and financial inclusion in addition to a career fair.

Content is available in three languages as well as online. For more information and the summit schedule, visit NoBarriers.Live.