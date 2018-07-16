No growth on Sugarloaf Fire over weekend

Grand County’s Sugarloaf Fire has seen zero growth over the past few days and remains at 1,280 acres as of Sunday morning, according to an update from federal officials.

While the size of the fire has not grown since late last week, when fire officials reported a burn area of 1,280 acres, the current containment level of Sugarloaf blaze has increased. According to representatives from the US Forest Service containment on the Sugarloaf Fire currently stands at 35 percent, up from the 20 percent figure officials reported last Thursday as additional fire crews were brought in to help battle the remote wildfire.

“Saturday was a quiet day on the fire,” stated federal officials. “The southwest corner is the only area that is still showing some heat, mostly backing into itself.”

Representatives from the federal forest service said the burn area received no rainfall on Saturday but added that forecast for the area indicate a “very good chance of a wetting rain” for Sunday. A forecast for the area from the National Weather Service shows a “major increase in moisture” in the area Sunday with “localized heavy rain possible”.

Fire crews working the Sugarloaf Fire continue to work along Darling Creek on the northeast side of the fire to improve trails and safety zones used by firefighters.

Federal officials stated they expect to transition the Sugarloaf Fire from a Type 3 incident to a Type 4 incident on Monday. The change in incident designation represents a downgrade in the complexity of the ongoing fire suppression efforts. Additionally fire officials stated they plan to move the fire’s incident command post, currently located at Middle Park High School in Granby, to the South Fork Campground, slightly southwest of the burn area, on Monday as well.

As of Sunday the Sugarloaf Fire still has 37 personnel assigned to assist with suppression efforts along with one fire engine and two helicopters. The fire, which started on June 28 from a lightning strike, is primarily burning in the Darling Creek drainage just south of Byers Peak Wilderness and roughly 13 miles southwest of Fraser. Fire officials are still listing August 31 as the estimated containment date for the Sugarloaf Fire.