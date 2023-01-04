No injuries reported in fire that damaged Frisco duplex Tuesday, Jan. 4

According to an Instagram post from Summit Fire & EMS, the organization — along with the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District — responded to a house fire at a Frisco duplex on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, 2023. No one was injured and firefighters had the blaze contained quickly.

@SummitFireEMS/Courtesy photo

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a duplex in Frisco on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, limiting damage to the building’s interior, according to Summit Fire & EMS.

All of the occupants of the home at 108 Creekside Drive had evacuated safely when firefighters arrived minutes after receiving notification of the fire at 8:15 p.m., Summit Fire & EMS said in a social media post. No injuries were reported.

Residents of the unit closest to the chimney — where the fire was concentrated — called 911 after noticing a scent of smoke and that the walls adjacent to the wood-burning fireplace were hot to the touch, Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher said.

About 20 firefighters had the flames under control within 30 minutes and the occupants of both units were able to find alternative shelter for the night, Lipsher said. There is noticeable damage to the exterior of the building, and the interior wall near the fireplace had to be torn open to ensure all burning material was extinguished.

Lipsher said the unit adjacent to the chimney will likely be habitable with some mitigation and the other unit remains habitable as it was largely undamaged in the fire. The specific cause of the fire remains under investigation.