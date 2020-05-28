No new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday

Coronavirus testing is pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Summit County reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, and the total number of positive cases decreased by one, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases since March 5 is now 224, one less than was reported Wednesday. Lauren Gilbert, branch chief for the county’s contact tracing team, said the decrease in the total is because public health officials discovered that a person who tested positive in Summit County lives in another county. That case is now counted in the person’s county of residence.

A total of 1,370 people have been tested for the virus, up 57 from Wednesday. Thirty-nine negative test results were reported Thursday. In total, 184 tests have returned positive, 1,100 have returned negative and 36 are pending. Forty cases are presumed positive.

The number of deaths due to the virus remains at one, and a total of 48 people have been hospitalized since March 5.

People who are experiencing symptoms of the virus can be tested at either Centura Health’s daily clinic or Vail Health’s mobile clinic. To schedule an appointment for the daily clinic in Frisco, call 970-668-5584. Email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org to schedule an appointment for the mobile testing clinic.