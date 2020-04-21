No new coronavirus cases or hospitalizations Tuesday in Summit County

A coronavirus testing kit at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The number of hospitalizations and positive cases of the novel coronavirus remain steady from Monday’s numbers, according to Summit County’s coronavirus webpage.

The webpage continues to report 101 confirmed cases in the county and 38 hospitalizations since March 5. The number of tests administered increased to 265, up five from Monday. The number of fatalities remains at one.

Patients ages 30-39 make up 22% of cases, representing the most cases for any 10-year age group. Men account for the majority of cases at 61%.

Tuesday is the first day of operation for Vail Health’s clinic in Silverthorne. Thanks to the clinic, officials expect testing numbers to increase dramatically. The clinic will be accepting appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. People experiencing any level of symptoms can email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org to book an appointment.