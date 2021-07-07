No smoke from Sylvan Fire in Eagle County as containment reaches 68%

A Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter fills from Sylvan Lake to fight the Sylvan Fire June 24 at Sylvan Lake State Park outside of Eagle.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

EAGLE — The Sylvan Fire near Eagle benefited from rain over the weekend and is 68% contained as of Wednesday, July 7.

The only activity on the wildfire that is burning 70 miles southwest of Summit County as it enters its third week is smoldering activity, said Kelsha Anderson, a public information officer with the White River National Forest.

The fire remains at 3,792 acres — nearly 6 square miles. Resources currently assigned to the fire include 95 total personnel. An Upper Colorado River Interagency Type III team — a regional team brought in to coordinate firefighting — has assumed management of the fire.

Firefighters continued to hold, improve and monitor containment lines Monday, and more scatted rain fell on the fire area. Logging equipment made progress assisting with containment line construction southeast of Sylvan Lake.

An estimated containment date has been set for Aug. 1, and the White River National Forest reduced the Sylvan Lake closure on Wednesday, citing a decrease in fire and firefighting activity. Areas within the Sylvan Fire perimeter, as well as roads and trails leading into the burned area, remain closed.

The Sylvan Fire is the second largest fire in the Rocky Mountain region and the most expensive. As of Monday, the cost of the fire was $6.6 million. The Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County has burned 4,093 acres, with a cost of $5.4 million. The Oil Springs Fire, burning 20 miles south of Rangely in Rio Blanco County, has burned 12,613 acres and the firefighting effort has cost $4.9 million.

At the height of the massive effort to stop the Sylvan Fire, 425 personnel were in Eagle with a Type I management team, which had access to a large pool of resources. On Saturday, July 3, the Type III team took over.

For the latest in closure information visit FS.USDA.gov/WhiteRiver .

This story is from VailDaily.com .