Nominations for the 58th annual Breckenridge Ullr Fest king and queen are now open

Ullr Fest returns to Breckenridge in December. King and queen nominations are open through Friday, Nov. 19.

Breckenridge Tourism Office/Courtesy photo

The Breckenridge Tourism Office and the Ullr King and Queen Selection Committee are calling on residents to nominate friends, co-workers and neighbors to be the festival’s king and queen. Reigning royalty Carl Scofield and Leigh Girvin were granted a second term due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the two are ready to hand over the horns to the next generation.

According to a news release, the horns have been worn by business owners, physicians, politicians, athletes and people like Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Famer C.J. Mueller and resort developer Sigurd Rockne. Nominees should personify the spirit of Ullr and have enhanced the town of Breckenridge through their community contributions.

Ullr Fest is planned for Dec. 9-12, with the parade taking over Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. There will be cash prizes for floats and the deadline to register is Dec. 7. King and queen nominations are due Friday, Nov. 19. Visit UllrFest.com to submit.