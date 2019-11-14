Nominations for Ullr king and queen are now open

BRECKENRIDGE — You have one week to nominate a king and queen for this year’s Ullr Fest. Come December, the residing Ullr Fest King and Queen, Jay and Erin Beckerman, will hand over their reign to the new royalty.

Over the past 57 years, Ullr royalty has included the likes of Sigurd Rockne, who helped develop Breckenridge Ski Resort and the resort’s first ski school, Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Famer C.J. Mueller, and former Breckenridge mayor and local dentist John Warner.

Ideal nominees should be involved in and contribute to the Breckenridge community, share in Ullr’s love for snow and be passionate about Breckenridge’s quality of life.

Nominations are due by Friday, Nov. 22. Visit breckullrfest.com to nominate a king and queen.