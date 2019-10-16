Nonpartisan Summit County ballot forum Thursday at the high school
FRISCO — A nonpartisan Summit County election forum is from 5:30–8:30 p.m. today at the Summit High School auditorium, 16201 Colorado Highway 9 in Breckenridge. The forum aims to help voters become better informed about local candidates and initiatives that will appear on the 2019 ballot. Candidates for public office and representatives of ballot measures will be invited to express their views and initiatives so audience members can understand their positions and make informed voting choices on Election Day.
The following Summit School District Board of Education candidates will be in attendance: Chris Alleman, Miranda Fisher, Consuelo Redhorse, Tim Westerberg, Brooke Shotts, Emily Lutke, Stan Katz, Gloria Quintero and Lauren Gearhart. Gini Bradley will submit a statement to be read by the moderator.
In addition differing views on the following issues will be presented:
- Proposition CC: TABOR spending override
- Measure 1A: Nicotine sales tax
- Measure 1B: Open space mill levy renewal
- Measure 1C: Peak 7 paving
- Measure 4A: Kindergarten mill levy override
- Measure 7A: Colorado Mountain College district expansion
The forum is sponsored by the Summit Daily News, Rotary Club of Summit County and Education Foundation of Summit. Find more information about the Nov. 5 election at summitdaily.com/election.
