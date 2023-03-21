Breckenridge History launches exhibit exploring the ‘past and present of the Ute people’

The Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People exhibit features a number of artifacts, photographs and museum panels looking at how the Ute population adapted at different points in history.

Susan Gilmore/Courtesy photo

The nonprofit Breckenridge History recently unveiled its latest exhibit, Seasons of the Nuche: Transitions of the Ute People, at the Breckenridge Welcome Center located at 203 S Main St. in Breckenridge.

According to a news release, the showcase is a traveling exhibit that “explores the past and present of the Ute people in the American West,” including a Ute history timeline, seasonal Ute traditions and stories of settlers’ encroachment on Native land and way of life.

The exhibit is a partnership with the Aspen Historical society and was designed with input from Ute tribal members and blessed by Ute elder Clifford Duncan, the news release states.

“We are really excited to be able to partner with Aspen Historical Society and gain insight from Ute tribal members with this exhibit,” said Susan Gilmore, marketing and outreach manager for Breckenridge History, in a statement. “Ute history is complex and this exhibit highlights how the Ute population had to adapt throughout history as the American West became a reality.”

According to the news release, Aspen Historical Society created the exhibit’s travelling format to bring the story of the Ute people to various Western Slope communities. The exhibit is experienced through seasons which represent a transition for the Ute people: Spring, which focuses on pre-contact time; summer, focused on hunting and trading; fall, focused on conflict with settlers and miners; and winter, which looks at life on the reservations.

The exhibition is open during regular welcome center hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and will be on display until January 2024.