Nonprofits can apply for grants to improve oral health equity in Colorado communities

The Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation is accepting applications from Colorado nonprofit organizations that are interested in implementing projects or seeking general operating support to improve oral health equity in their communities, according to a news release.

The grant funding is aimed at reducing disparities related to oral health based on race and ethnicity, age, income, and geography.

Nearly two-thirds of Coloradans older than 75 do not have dental insurance and only 63 percent of low-income Coloradans report good physical and oral health, according to the Colorado Health Institute.

The foundation will consider applications from $10,000 to $100,000 annually for as many as three years, according to the release. Applications can be found at deltadentalcofoundation.org/funding/apply-for-a-grant and are due July 15.

A webinar at 10 a.m. June 12 will provide more information. Register by emailing deltadentalcofoundation.org.